Archaeologists find 12th Century stone quarries in Nagarkurnool

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 01:12 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: Archaeologists have claimed to have discovered 12th century stone quarries at Mannanur in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday.

As part of a programme to preserve heritage for posterity in which he sensitises the local communities on neglected heritage artefacts, archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy visited the spot.

During the inspection, he identified the quarries located a little away from the 12th century Torana gateway near Praparudra fort and close to the Srisailam ghat road at Mannanur.

Based on information provided by Telangana historian Dr.Dyawanapalli Satyanarayana, who identified the Torana as Sivapuradwara mentioned in Parvatha Prakarana of Panditaradhya Charitra written by Palakuriki Somanatha, Sivanagireddy adds that the Torana and the fort were built using the stone extracted from these quarries 800 years ago.

He made a public appeal to preserve these historical remains for posterity and provide minimum amenities to attract the tourists heading to Srisailam Temple town.