Argala Revive rehab care inaugurated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 10:09 PM

Hyderabad: Argala Revive, a super-speciality medical rehabilitation facility for pre and post-operative care, and physiotherapy services, at Jubilee Hills, was inaugurated on Sunday.

The daycare medical rehab facility is equipped with cuttingedge technology and led by experienced healthcare professionals.

The new facility features dedicated care zones including cardiac rehab, neuro rehab, aqua therapy zone, ortho rehab, pain management and geriatric care, tailored to address the unique needs of patients in these specialised areas.

With specialists at the helm, ably supported by trained rehab professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, these zones ensure that patients receive tailored care to swiftly recover and resume their normal routines in shortest possible time while enjoying a healthier life thereafter.