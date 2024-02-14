Arjun Kapoor thrilled playing villain in ‘Singham Again’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has joined the star-studded cast of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, where he will be seen playing a baddie. He promises there will be mayhem.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared his bloodied look from the movie. Another image has Ranveer Singh’s ‘Simmba’ looking intensely at each other.

Describing himself as “villain,” Arjun wrote: “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem.”

Rohit Shetty called his character a “shaitaan” and introduced Arjun: “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai… Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY – INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!.”

Arjun’s best friend Ranveer Singh, who too is in the film, shared the same pictures and wrote: “MY BABA BADDEST.”

“Singham Again” also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff. While Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff reportedly appear as cameos.