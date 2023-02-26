Arli (T) forests being developed to attract tigers in Adilabad district

Staffers of the forest department install CCTV camera traps to track the movement of the family of the tigers in Bhempur mandal in Adilabad district.

Adilabad: A 2,000 hectare forest region near Arli (T) in Bheempur mandal is being developed to attract tigers from the neighbouring Maharashtra.

Tigers inhabiting the Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve (TTR) often migrate to the forests of Adilabad in search of territory, prey and water by crossing the Penganga river. However, they are forced to return to their native State due to lack of liveable conditions in forests here after a brief stay. This has the officials of the forest department worried.

In order to ensure that the migrating tigers make the forests of the district their home and to attract more big cats, officials of the forest department are exploring various ways. They chose the 2,000 hectare landscape where forests are intact and conducive to tigers.

“Plantation of various trees, especially bamboo, is being taken up in the landscape to enhance greenery. Percolation tanks are being built to ensure availability of drinking water facilities. Grasslands were created to feed herbivores that form a prey base to carnivores. A watch tower and a quarter for staffers of the forest department were built,” DFO Rajeshekhar told ‘Telangana Today.’

Forest officials said that the forests of Arli (T) could be a corridor to tigers of the TTR, where around 30 tigers reside and Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR). They believe tigers could easily reach KTR via Boath if the forests of this region can attract them.

KTR is currently unable to see migration of tigers though it was created as the 42nd reserve of the country in 2012. The core zone of the reserve spreads across 893 sq km and buffer zone in 1,120 sq km covering certain forests of the four districts, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial.