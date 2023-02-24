Coming soon in Kawal: Cycling on the turf of tigers

You can pedal through the dense and serene forests of the tiger reserve with the Forest department all set to introduce cycling facilities and tracks.

Authorities of the forest department test cycling at a percolation tank in Kawal Tiger Reserve

Mancherial: If you feel cycling on polluted roads in bustling urban areas is boring, here is how to make it thrilling and memorable. Soon, you can pedal through the dense and serene forests of the Kawal Tiger Reserve with the Forest department all set to introduce cycling facilities and tracks.

“A main and cycling sub tracks have already been created between Singarayakunta to Ootla village of Dandepalli mandal situated in the buffer area of the reserve. A proposal to buy 20 bicycles was submitted to higher authorities requesting approval. Packages and dates of the outdoor activity will be announced shortly. It’s part of promoting ecotourism in the district,” District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh told ‘Telangana Today.’

Nature lovers can cover a distance between 5 to 30 kilometres, visiting scenic spots, percolation tanks and watchtowers that offer panoramic views of the reserve. They can rest in huts and cots during the trip, all under the eyes of forest watchers who will accompany the cyclists to provide security and guidance in the forest.

In the first phase, an eight km main track from Thallapet to Rajuguda basecamp was developed. The track winds through the thick forests of Thallapet, Rajuguda and Makulpet ranges. It is linked by sub tracks enabling visitors to explore the landscape. Another main track between Rajuguda and Makulpet will be laid in the second phase.

Route maps and sign boards have been erected along the main and sub-tracks to give information about the stretch. During the course of the biking, cyclists will be allowed to take photographs of the forests and wild animals. The cycle trips are going to be organised in the mornings and evenings to ensure sighting of animals and make the tour a pleasant one.

Two packages

Officials of the forest department are initially mulling to roll out two packages. If visitors bring their own bicycles, they can tour the reserve in one package, while the second one will offer cycles on rent. Charges of the packages will be declared soon. Initially, cycling will be allowed twice a week and will be extended to more days depending on the response.