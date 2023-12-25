Army jawan ends life in Nirmal

The army jawan was in Nirmal to attend a marriage ceremony of his brother-in-law.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Nirmal: An army soldier allegedly hanged himself at his residence at Venkatapur here on Sunday. The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Nirmal Sub-Inspector Rajeswar Goud said that Ramesh (28) committed suicide by hanging to ceiling of their residence. He was discharging duties on the borders of Kolkata. He was in Nirmal to attend a marriage ceremony of his brother-in-law. Based on a complaint received from his mother, a case was registered.