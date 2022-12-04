Army Public School records victory at South-Zone CBSE Football Tournament

Army Public School, RK Puram defeated Foster Billabong School in the inaugural match

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:37 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: The Army Public School, RK Puram defeated Foster Billabong School in the inaugural match of the South-Zone CBSE Cluster Football Tournament held at the Delhi Public School, Nacharam, Hyderabad on Sunday.

A total of 110 teams are participating in the tournament.

Earlier, M Komaraiah, chairman of Delhi Public School, and M Yasasvi, chief operating officer inaugurated the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Komaraiah said, “The participation is more important to excel in any sports and utilise the tournament as a right platform to improve your skills. I wish good luck to each and every student who came from different schools from the south-zone and utilise the opportunity to a maximum extent.”