DPS boys crush Gitanjali Senior School in Keystone Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Riding on Aryan’s 26-point show, Delhi Public School boys crushed Gitanjali Senior School 64-6 in the Grade 11&12 boys section at the Keystone Basketball League for Schools, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Nathan added 11 points for the winners. In the girls category, Gitanjali Senior School rode on good performances from Tanushree (26 points) and Disha (25 points) to down Sancta Maria 53-32. For the losing outfit, Akshita top-scored with 17 points.

Results:

Grade 11&12 Boys: Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 64 (Aryan–26; Nathan–11) bt Gitanjali Senior School 6; Grade 11&12 Girls: Gitanjali Senior School 53 (Tanushree–26; Disha–25) bt Sancta Maria 32 (Akshita–17).

