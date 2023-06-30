Nacharam: Delhi Public School organises investiture ceremony for students

Delhi Public School, Nacharam, organised an investiture ceremony for its students in the school premises here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Prohibition and Excise department Director Sarfaraz Ahmed advised the students to be inquisitive, ask questions and think innovatively. He told them to inculcate a sense of respect in their conversation with elders, which helps them to grow as responsible individuals.

Addressing the office bearers, Chairman Komaraiah advised them to work with a spirit of unity in the interest of students at large. Senior principal and deputy director R&R Sunitha Rao shed light on the elaborate and stringent process of student council elections.

The head boy CBSE Nacharam, Krishna Sameer and head girl CAIE, Anoushka reflected upon the opportunities provided by the school and expressed ecstasy on the reliance and confidence that the school consigns in them.