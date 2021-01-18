Army Recruitment Rally evokes good response in Hyderabad

A total of 4,114 candidates from all over India reported for enrolment and would be put through a physical fitness test and medical examination in the coming days.

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Hyderabad: The recruitment rally, which is being conducted by the Indian Army under Unit Headquarter quota since Monday, January 4 at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad has received an enthusiastic response from the youth.

A total of 4,114 candidates from all over India reported for enrolment and would be put through a physical fitness test and medical examination in the coming days.

The special drive is being conducted for the sons of war widows, ex-servicemen, servicemen and own brothers of servicemen, ex-servicemen including wards of Territorial Army personnel.

The recruitment rally is being held amid all Covid precautions and candidates were admitted only after carrying out thermal screening and submitting a Covid negative certificate. Adherence to Covid safety protocols including wearing of mask, social distancing and sanitising hands frequently is being ensured at the rally site.

The recruitment is being held for Soldier Technician (Aviation), Soldier Technician, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesman and outstanding sportsmen (Open Category).

The drive is being organized strictly as per existing rules and regulations and with complete transparency. Civil administration and police are providing necessary support for crowd control and traffic management on the main road.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .