Around 22 brands banned from opening shops near Apple Store in Mumbai

India’s first Apple store will be located in Jio Worlds Drive Mall, owned by Mukesh Ambani, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: India’s first Apple store will be located in Jio Worlds Drive Mall, owned by Mukesh Ambani, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Apple has recently revealed the look of its Apple BKC store in India. The reports say that around 22 competing brands are banned from opening shops or having advertisements near the Apple BKC store.

Amazon, Facebook, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Twitter, Bose, Dell, Devialet, Foxconn, Garmin, Hitachi, HP, HTC, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Nest, Panasonic, and Toshiba are the 21 rival brands that cannot open stores near Apple BKC. The reports say that Apple has signed a lease for 11 years with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Drive Mall. The company will pay Rs 42 lakh per month with an annual increase of 15%, and it will share 2 percent of its revenue for the first three years. Further, the share contribution will hike to 2.5 percent. However, Apple has not yet announced when the store will become operational, but the rumors predict that it may open in early May.