Arrangements in place for counting: Medak Collector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 June 2024, 08:56 PM

Medak: Medak Collector and District Election Officer Rahul Raj said that they have put everything ready for the counting of votes for the Medak Lok Sabha Constituency.

The counting for Siddipet, Gajwel, Dubbak, Narsapur and Medak assembly segments will be held at BVRIT Engineering College in Narsapur while the counting for Sangareddy and Patancheru assembly segments will be held at Tribal Welfare Residential Junior College in Narsapur on Tuesday morning.

He said that there would be 103 tables for these seven assembly segments together.

Rahul Raj said counting of postal ballots will be completed in two rounds while each of these assembly segments will be completed 19 to 23 rounds.

Meanwhile, the second phase of randamisation of counting staff was completed on Sunday evening while the third one be completed on Tuesday morning hours before the counting begins.