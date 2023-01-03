Siblings killed in accident in Kothagudem

The deceased Nakirikanti Neeraj (27) and N Niharika (23) along with another woman were going to Kothagudem from Paloncha on a motorbike when the incident took place.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:40 AM, Tue - 3 January 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A youth and his sister died while another person was injured in a road accident at Regalla crossroads in Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district during midnight hours on Monday.

The deceased Nakirikanti Neeraj (27) and N Niharika (23) along with another woman were going to Kothagudem from Paloncha on a motorbike when the incident took place. How the accident took place was not yet clear. The injured woman was shifted to hospital.

Niharika recently got an appointment in TCS and was supposed to join duty on Wednesday while Neeraj worked as a sales advisor in a car showroom. The siblings lost their parents many years ago and belong to the Babu Camp area in Kothagudem.