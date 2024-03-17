Artists in Hyderabad transform street walls into a colourful canvas

The event called 'The Mural Art Project' was a celebration of art, culture, and community spirit.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 17 March 2024, 07:39 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: While a group of artists adorned city walls with colorful strokes, accompanied by soothing music and energetic dance performances, onlookers and children paused to admire the spectacle.

The walls along Old Airport Road blossomed into a kaleidoscope of colors and creativity on Sunday, as over 200 artists from the city gathered to create vibrant murals.

Spearheaded by The Nations Rock Beat (NRB) in collaboration with Urban Sketchers, Beyond Hyderabad, and various other communities, the event called ‘The Mural Art Project’ was a celebration of art, culture, and community spirit.

“We’ve been organizing the street event ‘Mee Aadivaram’ once a month for the past six months. This time, we opted for a larger scale. The objective is to promote street events in the city and introduce art, music, and creativity to children who are often engrossed in their phones,” said Shriya Guptha, the founder of NRB.

From dawn to dusk, the street buzzed with activity as artists wielded their brushes.

Over the course of nine hours, the artists collaborated to paint a 72ft by 6ft long wall, infusing it with vibrant designs and motifs – all centered around the theme of capturing the essence of Hyderabad.

For the artists involved, it was a day of artistic exploration and collaboration. Each mural told a unique story of the city- be it the iconic Charminar, Tank Bund, and others, reflecting the diverse perspectives and talents of the participants. The artists were divided into time slots, with six lead artists overseeing each of the six walls, each with a team of 30 artists.

Radha, who designed the art on one of the walls said, ” I titled my wall Conversations Around Chai, highlighting the special bond between Hyderabad and chai. Whether you’re an IT professional or an autowala, chai brings us together, that is the beauty of the city.”

Alongside the mesmerizing visual spectacle, the air was filled with musical, dance, and jamming sessions. The Hyderabad Cycling Revolution showcased cycling demonstrations while ‘Rising Eagles’, the supporters of the Hyderabad’s IPL team ‘Sunrisers’, also made their mark.

Besides painting the six designated walls, there was also a free-flowing wall where participants could express themselves through painting. “This initiative aimed to raise awareness about mental health and highlight the therapeutic role of art in addressing mental health issues,” Shriya said.

Shriya extended her thanks to Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy, the former vice president of Secunderabad Cantonment area, for his support for the event. She further mentioned their aspiration to set a world record through this event and desires to continue organizing street events featuring music, dance, and art every month, at different parts of the city in future.