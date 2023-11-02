Arya Warriors, TeeOff enter final of Telangana Premier Golf League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:07 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: K Motors Arya Warriors and Team TeeOff secured victories in their respective semifinal clashes to enter the final of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League at Hyderabad Golf Club, Golconda on Thursday.

In the first semifinal, Arya Warriors emerged winner against MYK Strikers with a scoreline of 3.5-2.5. In the other semifinal tie, Team TeeOff claimed victory with 4-2 points. Both Arya Warriors and TeeOff will meet each other in the final of the competition on November 4.

Results: Semifinal 1: K Motors Arya Warriors 3.5 bt MYK Strikers Points 2.5; Semifinal 2: Team TeeOff 4 bt Lahari Lions 2.