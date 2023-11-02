Sachin or Smith? Wankhede’s statue sparks laughter on social media

Cricket enthusiasts and fans have flooded social media with pictures of the statue, highlighting the resemblance to the Australian batsman.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra Cricket Association unveiled a bronze statue of Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, which captures the legendary cricketer in his iconic lofted drive pose.

However, cricket fans have begun drawing comparisons between Sachin and Steve Smith, as upon closer examination, some believe the statue resembles the latter more than the former.

As a result, Steve Smith began trending on various social media platforms. While some are poking fun at the statue, loyal fans of Sachin are expressing their dissent over its similarity to Smith.

Check out the pictures here:

A closer look at the Sachin Tendulkar statue at Wankhede stadium. pic.twitter.com/79xgAcGevL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2023

Statue of Steve Smith at Wankhede https://t.co/hBeskbHy9P — Lubana Warriors (@LovepreetS49) November 2, 2023

Steve Smith statue ni pettera🧐 pic.twitter.com/HQO76YSiJy — Adithya (@Maheshaddict) November 2, 2023