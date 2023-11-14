| As Babu Mohan Raja Narasimha Lock Horns For 7th Time Kranthi Kiran Looks To Win Again

Senior Congress leader Damodara Raja Narasimha and actor-turned-politician P Babu Mohan are fighting their seventh Assembly elections in Andole.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Sangareddy: While two veterans are locking horns for the seventh time in Andole, a relatively new entrant on the arena is looking to spoil their chances.

Senior Congress leader Damodara Raja Narasimha and actor-turned-politician P Babu Mohan are fighting their seventh Assembly elections in Andole. Malyala Rajaiah of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had defeated Raja Narasimha in the 1994 elections.

However, Rajaiah resigned in 1998 to contest as MP after which the TDP convinced Babu Mohan to contest in by-election. Babu Mohan defeated Narasimha to become MLA for the first time. He again in the 1999 general elections and became a Minister.

However, Narasimha had his revenge in 2004 and 2009 when he won and became a Minister and Deputy Chief Minister as well.

When Telangana was created, Babu Mohan joined the BRS (then TRS) and in 2014, and Narasimha. In 2018, the BRS fielded Chanti Kranthi Kiran, after which Babu Mohan joined the BJP. He and Narasimha were opponents for the sixth time.

However, Kranthi Krian defeated both of them as Babu Mohan got just a little over 2,000 votes, the lowest in his six elections. This time, Babu Mohan and Narasimha are being fielded by the BJP and Congress respectively, making it the seventh time they are in the fray from the same constituency.

However, this time too, Kranthi Kiran is in the fray, looking to walk away with the seat as the two veterans continue their age-old rivalry.