Asaduddin lays foundation stone for works valued at Rs 3 cr in Yakutpura

The works include 20 water pipe line laying works and 12 sewerage line works to be undertaken in different municipal divisions of Yakutpura assembly constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 03:33 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi laid foundation stone for works valued at Rs. 3 crores in Yakutpura assembly constituency on Saturday.

Addressing media persons, Asaduddin Owaisi said the works will be grounded from the third week of March and completed as soon as possible to put an end to the inconvenience caused to the public due water pollution related complaints.

The Hyderabad MP said similar works were taken up in Santoshnagar, Dabeerpura, Kurmaguda and Rein Bazaar municipal division in Yakutpura at a cost of Rs. 1.35 crore and the foundation stone will be laid on Sunday.

Owaisi said the State government on his representation sanctioned a budget of Rs. 200 crores for four road widening works in the old city and the affected property owners will be paid cheques soon. Road widening will be taken up at Naga Bowli, Shaik Faiz Kaman and Bada Bazar Yakutpura stretch. The Engine Bowli junction to Vattepally road will also be widened.