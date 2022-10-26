Mohammad Azharuddin gets trolled for his tweet on Virat & Nehra’s throwback pic

Hyderabad: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has been appointed as the PM of the United Kingdom, and the micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages pouring in for Sunak from all quarters. At the same time, Indian former fast blower Ashish Nehra also started trending on the social media site because he bears a striking resemblance to Rishi Sunak.

Netizens took the funny side of the important development and made some amazing memes and started flooding Twitter with their wit.

Amid all this, an old photo of Virat Kohli and Ashish Nehra has gone viral. The picture shows Virat as a kid receiving an award from Ashish Nehra.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin shared the same picture on his Twitter handle and said that person in the picture was not the UK’s PM.

“The actual stars in the pic are @imVkohli with @ashishnehra1 Not UK’s new prime minister as being circulated on #WhatsApp,” read the caption on his post.

Azharuddin’s tweets did not sit well with the netizens as they started trolling the former cricketer for failing spot the sarcastic side of the picture.

Here’s the Tweet from Azharuddin:

