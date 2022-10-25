List of Indian-origin leaders holding top posts in different parts of the world

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:57 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Rishi Sunak, who will officially become the Prime Minister of the UK today, is the sixth Indian origin to hold the top position globally. He is also the first non-white to be elected as the PM of the UK.

Born in 1980 in an Indian family in Southampton, Sunak has been a Member of Parliament since 2015. He first served as Chief Secretary of Treasury from 2019 to 2020 and then as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022.

Rishi Sunak’s parents were born and brought up in East Africa before they moved to the UK when then-President Idi Amin expelled Indians from Uganda. Instead of returning to India, his parents moved to the UK to settle there.

Apart from Rishi, there are other leaders of the Indian diaspora who are holding top posts in governments across the globe.

Antonio Costa, Portugal

Born in 1961, Antonio Costa assumed office as Prime Minster of Portugal on November 26, 2015. Antonio Costa graduated from the University of Lisbon in 1980 and served as a lawyer before foraying into politics.

Birth place: São Sebastião da Pedreira

Mohammed Irfaan, Guyana

Mohammed Irfaan Ali is the current and first-ever Muslim President of Guyana. He was sworn into office on August 1, 2020, as the President of Guyana. The 42-year-old served as the Minister of Housing and Minister of Tourism and Commerce before becoming the President.

Birth place: Leonora, Guyana

Pravind Jugnauth, Mauritius

The Prime Minister of Mauritius — Pravind Jugnauth — is the son of Anerood Jugnauth, who served as former President and Prime Minister of Mauritius. The Indian-origin PM assumed office on January 1, 2017.

Birth place: Vacoas-Phoenix, Mauritius

Prithvirajsing Roopun, Mauritius

Prithvirajsing Roopun was elected as the seventh President of Mauritius in 2019. Born in a suburb of Quatre Bornes, Prithvirajsing joined politics in 1983. He served in the capacity of a Minister in several ministries before being elected as the President of Mauritius.

Birth place: Quatre Bornes, Mauritius

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Suriname

He assumed office as the ninth President of Suriname on July 1, 2020. Santokhi worked as a police officer in the Surinamese Police Force. He served as Minister of Justice and Police from 2005-2010 before becoming the President in 2010.

Birth place: Lelydorp, Suriname