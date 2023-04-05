Ashok Galla in action mode for his next film

Ashok Galla now gets into action mode for his next film. Marking his birthday today, the makers of the film released a poster.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:06 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ashok Galla, the nephew of Mahesh Babu, has kept the pride of the Galla and Ghattamaneni families high with a very good debut. The actor’s debut film, ‘Hero’, was a decent hit last year. Ashok Galla particularly impressed everyone with his performance. Though the film is just another commercial attempt, Ashok Galla excelled in every aspect, including action, dance, comedy, etc.

Ashok Galla now gets into action mode for his next film. Marking his birthday today, the makers of the film released a poster and a small glimpse of the introduction. He can be seen in an action scene among a huge crowd. A big idol of Lord Krishna can also be noticed in the background. The poster and the video glimpse promise mass action for the Telugu audience.

The most exciting thing about this film is that the story was provided by Prasanth Varma, the creator of ‘Awe’, ‘Zombie Reddy‘, and the upcoming ‘HanuMan‘. Balakrishna S is making his debut as a producer for this film under the banner of Sri Lalitambika Productions. Arjun Jandyala is making his debut as the director. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music. The other details will be announced soon.