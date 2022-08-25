| Beauty Blaze Galwan Bellagio Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Beauty Blaze, Galwan, Bellagio shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Beauty Blaze, Galwan, Bellagio, First In Line & Survivor caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Path Of Peace (A Joshi) 47.5, moved freely. Ashwa Migsun (Koushik) 48, moved easy. Open Affair (Mohith Singh) 47, well in hand. True Icon (Gaurav Singh) (From 1000/400) 47, handy. Bold Bidding (RB) 47.5, moved well.

Force (Rafique Sk) & Undaunted (RB) 48, moved together.

800m:

Beauty Blaze (Gaurav Singh) & Carnival Lady (B Nikhil) 54, 600/41, former out classed the latter. Big Day (Dhanu Singh) & Black Ivy (RB) 59, 600/44, pair finished level. Euphoria (Dhanu Singh) & Dessee (Mohith Singh) 58, 600/44, former to note. Battle Ready (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Alina (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 56, 600/43, pleased. Galwan (P Ajeeth K) 55, 600/42, maintains fine forward form. Beauty On Parade (RB) 58, 600/44, good. Saint Emilion (Koushik) 59, 600/44, moved well. Miss Madhura Nagar (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/45, well in hand. Divine Destiny (Apprentice) 59, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:

Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) & Canterbury (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. 3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (Mohith Singh) & Black Auster (Dhanu Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved easy. Bellagio (Afroz Khan) & Pedro Planet (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, former showed out. First In Line (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, improving. Archangels (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Falcon Edge (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved easy. Hashtag (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Survivor (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, improved a lot. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Swiss Girl (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, shaped well. Exotic Dancer (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, maintains form.

Advance Guard (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Trump Star (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Wandering Warrior (Mohith Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Black Opal (RB) 1-17, 800/58, 600/44, good. Cosmico (Dhanu Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved freely.