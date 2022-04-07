Ashwa Johannesburg fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

New Delhi: The A Khan-trained Ashwa Johannesburg, who is working well in the morning trials, may make amends in the Anacostia Plate 1200 metres a handicap for horses Class-II, Rated 60 to 86 (lower class eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Beat Goes On 1, Miss Enable 2, Oscar 3

2. Ashwa Johannesburg 1, Master Stoute 2, Jet Rafle 3

3. Ashwa Haither 1, Rainforest 2, Master Causeway 3

4. Dhatoora 1, Bumblebee 2, Noor 3

5. Bagi 1, Love Galore 2, Davit 3

6. Angel In My Heart 1, Girl Power 2, Raxion 3

Day’s Best: Angel In My Heart.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

