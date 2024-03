Asian powerlifting championship: Telangana’s Tanush sweeps triple gold

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 08:47 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad powerlifter Tanush G Raju delivered outstanding performance to win three gold medals at the Asian powerlifting championship held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.

Tanush, a student of Sreenidhi International School, Hyderabad dominated the tournament to secure golds in bench press 65 kg, deadlift 125 kg and squat 85 kg events.