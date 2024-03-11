Karimnagar powerlifter seeks assistance to take part in Asian event

Sirichandana managed to win gold medal in the seniors 52 kg category in the Telangana State Level Sub-Junior and Senior Classic Powerlifting championship held in Sangareddy on March 9 and 10. Besides the gold medal, she also won the Strong Woman title with her excellent performance in the entire event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 08:25 PM

Karimnagar: Though she won the ‘Strong Woman’ title in a State-level event, Thudi Sirichandana, a powerlifter from the district, is struggling to get financial assistance to take part in the Asian Powerlifting Championship scheduled to be held in Hong Kong in May.

Though she won a number of medals at the state and national level events, she is unable to get financial assistance to participate in the Asian championship. Sirichandana secured eligibility for Asian Powerlifting Championship competitions by showcasing excellent performance in the National Federation Cup Powerlifting Championship held in Indoor, Madhya Pradesh, from December 27 to 29, last year.Speaking to Telangana Today, Coach and Karimnagar Powerlifting Association district secretary, Mallesham informed that she requires about Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh to participate in the Asian powerlifting championship. She has to pay the entry fee of Rs.1.60 lakh to Powerlifting India Federation, which facilitates Indian players to participate in international events. Besides entry fee, it required another Rs 90,000 for a belt and three types of costumes that would be used while participating in the event.

Hailing from a poor background, she could not mobilize such a big amount. They mobilized some amount from different sources and paid Rs.50,000 towards the entry fee. However, it has become difficult to mobilize the remaining amount. Though March 3 was the last date to pay the entry fee, they requested PIF to give more time to pay the remaining amount, Mallesham said.Expressing confidence to bring laureates to the nation by winning a medal in the Asian championship, Sirichandana sought assistance from philanthropists.