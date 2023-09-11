| Asias Largest Pet Food Facility To Come Up At Telanganas Zaheerabad

Asia’s largest pet food facility to come up at Telangana’s Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest pet food facility is coming up at Zaheerabad. Allana Group is establishing this facility with an investment of Rs 200 crore, according to a press release.

The facility’s capacity is 10 MT/hour, and will be operational in a couple of weeks, the press release said. Allana Group is a major exporter of processed food products and agro commodities, including frozen / chilled meat, processed / frozen fruit and vegetable products, coffee, spices and cereals. It is also an exporter of pet foods, catering to more than 80 countries, the release quoted Raghavendra Rao, CEO, Allana Pet Food Solutions.

