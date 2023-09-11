KTR meets Dominican Republic Ambassador

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao met Ambassador of Dominican Republic to India David Puig here on Monday. Dominican Republic is one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the Caribbean and Central American region.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the unprecedented growth in the IT and Industrial sectors in Telangana in the recent years.

He also discussed potential areas of collaboration with Dominican Republic particularly in the areas of IT, innovation, pharma and higher education sectors.