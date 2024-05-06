Asifabad: Man dies after jumping off mobile phone tower

Police said the body of Bogarapu Bheem Rao was found in the town precincts. He was allegedly depressed when his wife left him a month back.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 May 2024, 06:05 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Depressed over his wife deserting him, a 34-year old man leapt off a mobile phone tower at Gurudupet village in Koutala mandal on Saturday night.

He had made similar attempts in the past under the influence of liquor. Rao was addicted to liquor and was jobless. He reportedly used to pick up arguments with his wife in inebriated condition.

Vexed at his behavior, Soujanya went to her parents’ home recently.