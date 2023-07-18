Asifabad, Mancherial receive moderate rains

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:39 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

KB Asifabad/Mancherial: Several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal registered light to moderate rains on Tuesday.

The average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was 33 mm. Penchikalpet mandal saw the highest rainfall of 55.7 mm. The actual rainfall of the district is 333 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 365 mm from June 1 to July 18, reflecting a slight deficit. Except for Asifabad and Bejjur mandals, the remaining 13 mandals had normal rainfall, cheering farmers.

The average rainfall of Mancherial district was 24.2 mm. Bheemini mandal witnessed the highest rainfall of 37 mm. The district recorded an actual rainfall of 305 mm as against 334 mm from June 1 to July 18, posting a negligible deficit by 9 percent. Nirmal district’s average rainfall was 19.9 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 344 mm when compared to 325 mm, showing nominal excess.

Meanwhile, Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa along with Collector Hemanth Borkade and officials of Pachayat Raj department inspected an under-construction bridge across Peddavagu between Penchikalpet mandal centre and Laggama village in Dahegaon mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. He requested officials to take steps to prevent collapse of an approach road and to avoid inconvenience to motorists.