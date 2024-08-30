Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi hospitalised due to fever in Hyderabad

She was first admitted to a private hospital in Asifabad and later shifted to Hyderabad when her medical condition deteriorated; the MLA's condition is said to be stable
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with a fever on Thursday evening.
Laxmi was down with fever since the last four days. She was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Asifabad. She was later shifted to Hyderabad when her medical condition deteriorated and as per advice of the doctors.
Her medical condition was learnt to be stable. Meanwhile, former Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku and Asfiabad ex-Sarpanch Marsakola Saraswathi visited the hospital in Hyderabad.