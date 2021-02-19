Asim wins KCR Cup bodybuilding trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Md Asim won the Telangana State Open Bodybuilding Championship KCR Cup, organised by Telangana State Bodybuilding Association, on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday, on Thursday. Sports Authority of Telangana chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy presented the trophy to the winner and said the State will conduct All India National Open Bodybuilding Championship in Hyderabad soon.

He also revealed that over 200 senior bodybuilders from Telangana will participate in the event. The Government of Telangana will give Rs 3 lakh for the KCR Cup winner along with an Evolet Bike to the Mr Telangana 2021 winner.

