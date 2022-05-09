Asking wife if house was ‘locked’ helps burglar steal 20 tolas of gold in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Nalgonda: A person alerting his wife whether the house was locked properly while going out has inadvertently helped a thief steal 20 tolas of gold and Rs 50,000 in cash from his house in Nagarjuna Grameena Bank Colony in the early hours of Monday.

While going out to drop his wife at a work place around 4.30 am, Chollamalla Chandraiah asked her loudly whether she locked the house properly. Incidentally, a thief, who entered the house opposite to Chandraiah’s residence by breaking the lock, heard it and targeted the latter’s house. Actually, the thief failed to find any valuables in the locked house of Narra Venkat Reddy in the same colony and spent time by eating dry fruits available in the kitchen. .

Nalgonda Town-II sub-inspector Rajasekhar said Chandraiah usually dropped his wife, a municipal sweeper at the work place every day on his bike. As usual, he inquired his wife about the locking of their house. After returning home, Chandraiah found that 20 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 50,000 in cash were stolen from the house. Police examined the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the colony to identify the thief.