AskLo Community connects low wage earners with opportunities

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 7 February 2024, 11:41 PM

Preethi Mittal of AskLo.

Hyderabad: In the bustling city life where managing household chores can be a task alongside a demanding job, Preeti Mittal faced the common challenge of coping when her support staff took some time off. Frustrated by the difficulty in finding replacements within her locality, Preeti realised the potential of digitalisation in solving this widespread issue.

This revelation led to the rise of AskLo Community, a social enterprise aiming to connect service providers and employers seamlessly.

AskLo, a WhatsApp-based platform, serves as a bridge, connecting low-wage earners with a plethora of job opportunities in their localities. The platform caters to various service providers, including maids, cooks, drivers, gardeners, salon workers, fitness trainers, and more.

Through the ease of WhatsApp, service providers can access real-time information about job requirements, simplifying the process of connecting with potential employers.

“The community can connect with service providers through this platform. When they send a message to the AskLo WhatsApp number, we route the message to individuals who are looking for similar work. If the time works out for them, they can confirm through WhatsApp, and both parties can negotiate on price and confirm the hire,” explains Preeti, founder of AskLo.

The WhatsApp-based approach ensures that service providers receive job requirements in the form of text and voice messages in their preferred language and we connect them with residents in the same locality, to reduce commuting time for service providers,” she adds.

The platform distinguishes itself from conventional WhatsApp groups by implementing the WhatsApp Business API, preventing spam and maintaining a streamlined user experience. The platform operates without charging any commission from either residents or service providers, allowing for flexible negotiations on work rates based on direct communication between the two parties.