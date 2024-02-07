| New Drone Port Likely To Come Up In Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) officials to identify 20 acres near the Pharma City end for establishing the drone port

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 09:09 PM

TSSA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) for providing advanced training for drone pilots.

Hyderabad: A new drone port is likely to come up in the State for conducting advanced training for drone pilots, besides facilitating drone manufacturing companies to conduct trials.

To this effect, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) officials to identify 20 acres near the Pharma City end for establishing the drone port. The land should be identified in the no-objection zone as per aviation regulations, he said.

These instructions were issued after TSSA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) for providing advanced training for drone pilots. Telangana Aviation Academy CEO SN Reddy and NRSC director Prakash Chauhan signed the agreement in the presence of the Chief Minister, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and ISRO Chairman S Somnath here on Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, training would be provided on drone piloting, drone data management and data analysis. During the 15-day training course on data analysis, data processing and mapping, session will be conducted for NRSC scientists and drone pilots undergoing training at the aviation academy.

Somnath said Telangana was conducting an innovative training programme in the country and appreciated the State government for providing necessary assistance. The NRSC plays a key role in satellite, remote sensing and space affairs and it would partner in the training programme, he said, complimenting the Telangana Aviation Academy, which secured the best aviation award for 12 times in the country.

Aviation Academy officials informed the Chief Minister that currently drone pilots were being trained at the Airport. Citing congestion, they appealed to allocate space for exclusive training for drone pilots. After inquiring about the space required for establishment of the drone port, the Chief Minister said that the facility would be useful for pilot training, besides drone manufacturing companies to conduct trials. He wanted them to explore availability of land near the Pharma City.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to initiate measures for renovation of the Warangal Airport and to study the feasibility of reconstructing the old and damaged runways and conducting commercial operations from the airport.

“Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam areas will also be suitable for constructing an airport. Examine the opportunities and consult with the Airports Authority,” Revanth Reddy asked officials.