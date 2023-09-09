Assam Police constable caught stealing onion, gets arrested

According to the CCTV evidence the police have, the constable was caught on camera snatching a bag of onions from a parked car at a warehouse in Dhubri town

By IANS Published Date - 06:03 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Representational Image

Guwahati: In Assam‘s Dhubri district, a police constable was arrested on suspicion of stealing onions while on duty at night, officials said on Saturday.

According to the authorities, the alleged event occurred on Friday, and he was taken into custody later. The accused was identified as 50-year-old Shivesh Sen Gupta, went out on night patrol on Friday. According to the CCTV evidence the police have, he was caught on camera snatching a bag of onions from a parked car at a warehouse in Dhubri town.

As per the police, warehouse owners Mubarak Hussain and Mynal Haque gave the police the camera footages. Meanwhile, a clip of the incident was uploaded on social media before police received the CCTV evidence, and it immediately caught the attention of online users. The video gained popularity after being widely circulated. The police constable Sen Gupta was taken to the Dhubri Sadar police station after his detention on Friday night, where he is currently being questioned. He may be subject to departmental proceedings, according to the sources.

In Assam, the cost of an onion has lately increased and is currently close to Rs 50.

According to the authorities, it’s possible that wasn’t the real motive for the heist. “The theft took place about three in the morning, and nobody was in the warehouse at that time. Perhaps Sen Gupta did it carelessly and was unaware that he was being watched by CCTV, an officer said.

