Assam Police seizes 61,000+ bottles of banned cough syrup worth Rs 4 crore

On August 1, Assam Police confiscated 31,000+ cough syrup bottles from a truck near Assam's Karimganj district, by the Assam-Tripura border.

By ANI Published Date - 09:11 AM, Sat - 19 August 23

Representational Image

Karimganj: Assam Police on Thursday night seized 61,000 banned cough syrup bottles worth a market value of Rs 4 crore from a truck in the Churaibari area in Assam’s Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border, police said on Friday.

Police also apprehended the driver of the truck, who was identified as Biswajit Biswas.

Based on a tip off, police intercepted a truck in the Churaibari area, they said.

“Our operation against drugs is going on. Last night, we intercepted a truck. We have recovered and seized 61,000 banned cough syrup bottles from the truck. We also apprehended the driver of the truck. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 4 crore,” Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on August 1, the Assam police seized over 31,000 bottles of cough syrup from a truck in Assam’s Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

According to the police, on August 1, a police team from Chthe uraibari watch post found an abandoned truck in the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border.