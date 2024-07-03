Assaulters of employees will be booked under new laws: TGSRTC

Abusing and assaulting employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) who are on duty could attract more stringent punishment under the new criminal laws, says VC Sajjanar.

Telangana Today

MD of TGSRTC, VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Abusing and assaulting employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) who are on duty could attract more stringent punishment under the new criminal laws. They may be imprisoned for a period ranging between two to five years and more apart from a fine.

Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his/her duty, will be booked under sections 121, 122 and 132.

As per the new law, the violators would be punished with imprisonment for a term

which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both. In case of causing grievous hurt, they would be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than one year but which may extend to ten years, and also be liable to fine.

Senior IPS officer and Managing Director of TGSRTC, VC Sajjanar has warned of severe legal action against individuals who resort to attacks on the corporation employees and damaging the buses.

“Attacks on TGSRTC employee who are on duty will not be tolerated and it is a punishable offence. As per the new criminal law, assaulters will be jailed for a period ranging from two to five years or more. In addition, a fine too will be imposed,” Sajjanar said.