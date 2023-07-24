AST Space Mobile Opens Space Technology Development Centre in Hyderabad

AST Space Mobile announced the opening of a new research and development services hub and space technology development centre in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: AST Space Mobile, Inc., (NASDAQ: ASTS), announced the opening of a new research and development services hub and space technology development centre in Hyderabad on Monday.

The state-of-the-art facility will focus on next-generation hardware, software, space-related technologies, and operations. The new facility will be directed by Narayana Pidugu, a veteran of the technology and space industries who joined the company earlier this year, as General Manager and Vice President of Global R&D services.

“India has very talented engineers in both hardware and software. The country also does pioneering work in space, satellites, and telecommunications sectors,” said Pidugu.

The Hyderabad site, located within a technology park in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, is expected to host a research and development laboratory, network operations centre, and engineering space.

AST Space Mobile technology is designed to expand coverage for wireless companies, filling in gaps and dead zones in their networks. This could help bring cellular broadband services to hundreds of millions of people across the globe who still lack access to reliable cellular service.