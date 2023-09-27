Aster DM Healthcare announces third edition of Global Nursing Award

Hyderabad: City-based Aster DM Healthcare on Wednesday announced its third edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, which comes with prize money of Rs 2 crore.

Nurses from across the world can apply in one primary and up to two secondary areas of contribution in patient care, nursing leadership, nursing education, social or community service and research/ innovation/ entrepreneurship in healthcare. The secondary areas of contribution can be optional.

The award invites registered nurses to apply by submitting nomination of their work on www.asterguardians.com.

All applications will follow a stringent review process led by an independent jury and an external advisory firm – Ernst & Young LLP (EY). The Grand Jury, consisting of an independent panel of renowned experts will review the shortlisted applications to select the final top 10 nurses, who will undergo further assessments for the final winner to be announced in May 2024, around International Nurses Day, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder CMD, Aster DM Healthcare, said.