Telangana Health department strengthens Primary Healthcare

Hyderabad, with its population exceeding 1 crore, had only one District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), and the government has responded proactively and approved for the establishment of five new DMHOs.

Hyderabad: As per the Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao’s directives, the Telangana Health department has taken a significant step towards enhancing the primary healthcare system.

Health Minister T.Harish Rao has formed a special committee with the aim of reinforcing the Directorate of Public Health, which delivers essential healthcare services to the public.

Following a comprehensive process, the government has approved the committee’s proposals, leading to the issuance of Government Order (GO) No. 142 on Thursday. This directive marks the initiation of a systematic rationalization of human resources within the Directorate of Public Health, ensuring appropriate medical staff allocation based on patient needs.

These new positions will be strategically located in Charminar, LB Nagar, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad GHMC zones, resulting in a total of 6 DMHOs under GHMC and 38 across the State.

Acknowledging disparities in staffing among the 636 Primary Health Centers (PHCs), the government is reorganizing PHCs to ensure uniform distribution of resources. Additionally, in the newly formed 40 mandals, primary health centers have been sanctioned by the government.

Previous PHCs in 30 mandals have been upgraded to hospitals, with Community Health Centers (CHCs) previously overseeing outreach activities. With the transition of CHCs to the jurisdiction of Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad, the need for PHCs to monitor outreach activities has been recognized. PHCs have consequently been sanctioned in these 30 mandals.

To strengthen the 235 Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHCs) across the State, a decision has been made to hire sufficient staff. In a strategic move, dental assistant surgeons have been included in the services of TVVP (Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad) hospitals.

The Government TB Hospital in Ananthagiri, Vikarabad district, has now been placed under the oversight of the Director of Medical Education. In a significant transition, 1712 posts have been designated as supernumerary roles, enhancing resource utilization.

Importantly, the Multipurpose Health Assistant (Female) cadre remains unaffected by this rationalization, ensuring stability amidst changes. This comprehensive process, spanning three months, underscores the government’s dedication to aligning resources with patient needs.