Aster Prime Hospitals launch AI platform for patient care

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Aster Prime Hospitals, Hyderabad on Thursday announced its partnership with health technology company, Heaps that helps hospitals in implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) based hospital care management, a press release said.

Technologies like AI are helping deliver better patient care and by leveraging such clinically intelligent platforms, we are now able to track the patient’s recovery after their discharge from the hospital, Devanand Kolothodi, Regional CEO, TS and AP clusters of Aster DM Healthcare.

The AI-based technology will enable the hospital to identify high risk patients, so that they can be reached at the right time to ensure better quality of outcomes. This is a great use of technology for improving the quality of care as well as patient engagement, the CEO said.

Ravi Kiran Pothineni, Global CFO, Heaps, said, “We have implemented our proprietary platform developed in five hospitals owned by Aster DM Healthcare in TS and AP. Plans are underway to rollout in other places in a phased manner.”