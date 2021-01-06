Attack on temples: AP govt should take moral responsibility, says Somu Veerraju

BJP MLC PVN Madhav said the party opposed taking away temple lands for housing programme

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh state BJP president Somu Veerraju has faulted the state government which arrested protesters instead of those who vandalised the temple idols.

Addressing a `Save Ramatheertham Sanctity’ rally in front of the Gandhi statue opposite the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation main office here on Wednesday, he wondered why the YSR Congress Party government was worried about the BJP leaders visiting Ramatheertham where Rama idol was vandalised late last month. “We should be extended the same invitation as MP Vijay Sai Reddy. We have the right to question anti-people’s activity,” he stated.

State BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the centuries old Ramatheertham temple was desecrated and the state government had arrested 2,000 BJP workers all over the state for resenting the incident. The state government should take the moral responsibility for attacks on temples and if the BJP workers were not allowed to enter Ramatheertham, the consequences would be severe, he warned.

BJP MLC PVN Madhav said the party opposed taking away temple lands for housing programme. The Jagan government was removing hereditary trustees of temples and made them centres for political rehabilitation. “We have questioned the government for printing Jerusalem pilgrimage information on Tirumala bus tickets and opposed allotting shops in Srisailam temple premises to non-Hindus. The police have become YCP party workers and were seen organising Christmas celebrations in police stations,” he alleged and said that the party would not rest till the culprits were brought to book.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .