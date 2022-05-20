Attention! Be wary of strangers

By C. Romeo Published: Updated On - 11:13 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Stranger is danger is not a new warning. But when it comes to the glitter of gold and the scent of currency, many forget this. And that is exactly what attention diversion gangs thrive on.

With several recent instances of these types of gangs striking across the city, police officials are cautioning the public to be wary, especially of strangers who come with seemingly attractive offers, ranging from exchanging diamonds, gold, or foreign currency at low rates. According to a senior official, it was tough to give a concrete definition of the modus operandi of these gangs, because they were always a step ahead by changing the way they tricked victims every time.

According to the police, while inter-State gangs set foot in the city periodically for brief spells, and during their stay here, they conduct recces in different areas and identify houses, women, businessmen, and traders. Once their work is done, they return to their native places. “They mostly travel by train, and mainly operate on the city outskirts, targeting senior citizens, women, and middle-class people. It is observed that while returning, they either take a flight or a private transport back to their native places,” an official said.

It is learned that there could be nearly 30 gangs, both local and inter-State, that regularly strike in the city. These are mostly from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Recently, the Mangalhat police nabbed a three-member inter-State attention diversion gang on charges of cheating a trader in the guise of exchanging foreign currency with Indian currency and fleecing him of Rs 1.6 lakh. “If they operate in commercial areas, their modus operandi is different, such as luring people mostly businessmen and traders or merchants with offers of selling precious stones, jewellery, and foreign currency. Due to greed and the desire to make quick money, the victims fall into the trap,” the official said.

There are also other ways through which they target people. These include flattening their vehicle tyres, throwing currency notes on the road, posing as policemen, salespersons, goldsmiths, and spraying itching powder on targets and customers at shops to steal goods. “It is interesting to see how these attention diversion gangs operate. It is different every time,” the official said.

Most of these cases are registered under IPC 420 (cheating) while some cases are filed as robbery. “This is because at the last minute when the gang is not able to lure the victim, they forcefully snatch the valuables and flee,” he said.

Officials say it is a bit difficult to curb the root of the problem because even if an individual or gang is caught, another pops up in no time. Recovery in several of these cases too is low. The only way out is to be alert and be wary of strangers, and remember that any money that is promised to be easy and quick, will have a bigger trap hidden beneath.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .