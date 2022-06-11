ATUM T9 Challenge: Tigers beat Eagles to finish on top of table

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Boulder Hills Tigers doubles pair Venkatapathi Raju and Sridhar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Boulder Hills Tigers thrashed T Eagles 3-0 in the penultimate round robin match of the ATUM T9 Challenge at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, Hyderabad on Saturday.

With this victory, Tigers topped the points table with 13.5 points. This is the sixth consecutive win for the Tigers. Anil Yamani and KBN Raju won the singles with two holes up with one to play for the Tigers. In the doubles, Sridhar Reddy and Venkatapathy Raju drained two birdies on the final two holes to guide their side to victory.

Meanwhile, the Novotel Stars also blanked Boulder Ninjas 3-0 to boost their semifinals chances. CV Ramana Reddy, captain of Novotel Stars and Narsimha Raju won their singles matches to put their side in the lead. Later, KVSN Reddy and Madhusudhana Rao pair won their doubles match with three holes up with one to play to guide their team to victory. The Novotel Stars climbed to the fourth place of the points table with this victory.

In the third match, BHGCC Raiders defeated ATUM Chargers 2-1. Carlos Saporiti of Riders recorded five holes up four to win in the first singles match. Vijay Kumar of the Chargers won another singles with four holes up to even out the match. Later, Fintan O’Dwyer and Vasanth Raju won the doubles match for Raiders.

The final round robin fixtures will be played on Wednesday with four teams vying for top three spots.

