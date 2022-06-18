ATUM T9 Challenge: Boulder Hills Tigers emerge champions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Shashidhar Reddy, KBN Raju, Chamundeswara Nath, NRN Reddy, Dr KP Reddy and A Sridhar Reddy of Boulder Hills Tigers receiving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Boulder Hills Tigers defeated Novotel Stars 2-1 in the finalof the ATUM T9 Challenge at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, Hyderabad on Saturday.

A Sridhar Reddy of Tigers defeated Narasimha Raju of NovotelStars with three holes up in the first singles to put their side in the lead. Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy and his partner KBN Raju won the doubles with four holes upto guide their side to clinch the title.In another singles match, CVRamanna Reddy of Novotel Stars downed Shashidhar Reddy with two holes up withone to play.

Meanwhile in the bronze medal match, Jaagruthi Jaguars defeatedT Eagles 2-1.

Earlier in the semifinals, with the victories of CV Ramana Reddy, Narasimha Raju in singles and CH Mohan Rao and KVSN Reddy in doubles the Novotel Stars thrashed the TEagles 3-0 to make it to the summit clash. In the other semifinals match, Boulder HillsTigers defeated Jagruti Jaguars 2.5-0.5 to set up the final clash with Novotel Stars.

Results: Final: Boulder Hills Tigers bt Novotel Stars 2-1;Third Place: Jaagruthi Jaguars bt T Eagles 2-1; Semifinals: Novotel Stars bt TEagles 3-0; Boulder Hills Tigers bt Jaagruthi Jaguars 2.5-0.5.