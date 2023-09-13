Auction of seized vehicles by the Cyberabad police netted Rs. 6.5 crore

The Cyberabad police had put up 11,500 vehicles of various types and models seized in criminal cases for auction.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: The auction of seized vehicles by the Cyberabad police netted an amount of Rs. 6.5 crore to the authorities.

The Cyberabad police had put up 11,500 vehicles of various types and models seized in criminal cases for auction. “The auction was conducted at different places adhering to the laid down procedures. An amount of Rs. 6.50 crore was received,” said the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra.

The Cyberabad police will soon auction another 5,000 vehicles seized in different criminal cases after issuing notification. “Three notices were issued to the owners of the vehicles to claim it and with no response, they will be put for auction,” he said.

The police also have another 4,000 vehicles seized and kept at various places. The law and order, and traffic police will shortly start the process of issuing notices to the owners to claim their vehicles.

The Cyberabad police said more details about the vehicles, its make and other details are available on ‘www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in’, website. Also the people can contact Inspector MTO -2 on 94906-17317.

The police face a lot of problems in keeping the vehicles seized in criminal cases and traffic violations for a long time. Sometimes the owners don’t turn up because the value of the vehicle is much lesser compared to the expenditure incurred on claiming it through courts.