Hyderabad: Woman, associates caught for selling drugs in guise of eatery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: A woman along with her two associates who started an eatery at Madhapur and allegedly were using it as a cover to deal drugs, ran out of luck when the Cyberabad police caught-up with them on Monday.

The police seized 51 grams of cocaine, 44 ecstasy pills, eight grams of MDMA in crystal form, five mobile phone, three cars and cash Rs. 97,500 from them.

According to the DCP (Rajendranagar), Jagadishwar Reddy, the woman Lingampally Anuradha (34) is addicted to drugs and also indulged in selling them. Anuradha during her stay at Gachibowli got a contact of a drug peddler who is from Goa and started buying the drug from him. She initially supplied it to her friends through Prabhakar Reddy (38), who runs a tiffin centre at DLF Gachibowli.

As the business grew, Prabhakar and Anuradha together started frequently visiting Goa to purchase drugs and increased their business in the city. “Sai Kumar (33) with the help of Prabhakar and Anuradha started an eatery ‘Palleturu Pullatlu’, at DLF Gachibowli and was also buying the drugs from him for consumption and supplying to his customers as well,” said the official.

On information the police caught them at Mokila ORR when they came there carrying the drugs. The police seized the drugs and a case is registered against them at the Mokila police station under various Sections of NDPS Act.

The police identified some persons who were regularly purchasing from them.

