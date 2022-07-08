Audible Original podcast series ‘Moriarty: The Devil’s Game’ goes live today

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Audible announced the launch of its new Original series, ‘Moriarty: The Devil’s Game’. A bold new addition to the Sherlock Holmes universe,’ Moriarty: The Devils Game’, dares to ask: What if Holmes’s most villainous nemesis was actually an innocent man?

Featuring Dominic Monaghan (‘Lord of the Rings’, ‘Lost’) in a riveting lead performance, Moriarty turns one of literature’s most famous rivalries on its head, recasting Professor James Moriarty as a desperate fugitive framed for murder – and hunted by dark forces who will stop at nothing to exploit his brilliance.

In this original, Moriarty finds the professor on the heels of an earth-shattering mathematical breakthrough – a powerful formula that can predict the future – and he must solve the scene of a gruesome murder to prove his innocence. With London’s sprawling underworld as their battleground, Moriarty and Holmes match their peerless intellects to gain the ever-shifting upper hand. But as their duel escalates, so does the deadly cost of pursuing the truth.

Vividly brought to life by a sensational cast and meticulously crafted sound design, ‘Moriarty’ is a heart-pounding series filled with biting wit and shocking twists at every turn.

Listen closely – and assume nothing. The game is afoot.

To watch the trailer, click here:

https://www.audible.in/pd/Trailer-Podcast/B0B2F1CBSM