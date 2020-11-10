Auto driver arrested in Hyderabad for burglary

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested by the Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday in connection with a burglary took place at Jahangirabad earlier this month.

Mohd Zameer alias Zameer (23) of Noorinagar at Chandrayangutta had decamped with gold and silver ornaments and cash from a house at Jahangirabad when the house owner had gone out, police said, adding that he was taken into custody on suspicion and that he had admitted to committing the crime during interrogation. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

