‘Avasraniko Abaddam’ formally launched at Ramanaidu Studios

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:36 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: The upcoming movie titled ‘Avasraniko Abaddam’, starring Thrigun and Rubal Shekawat in the lead, was formally launched with a puja ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios on Friday.

Lies have as much importance as truth in a man’s life. ‘Avasaraniko Abhadham’ is a quirky take on a man’s life. Presented by Jhansi and Krishnamurthy, the film is being produced by Dr. Jagadish Yalamanchili under the banner of Global Empower Broadcasting Pvt. Ltd.

Telangana Minister of Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav, producer Dil Raju, president of Telugu Producers Council Damodar Prasad, producer Suresh Babu and Housing Corporation Damodar graced the event as chief guests.

Dil Raju gave a clap for the momentous scene shot after the puja ceremony while Damodara Prasad switched on the camera.

Speaking on the occasion, lead actor Thrigun said, “So far, I’ve done so many cross-genre films. Also, I am doing this film because of the way the story was narrated by Ayaan Bommalee. At the very first narration, I was bowled over by the idea. I felt it has so much freshness and unique storyline. My teacher Mani Sharma garu has given me a blockbuster song like ‘Padamule Lai Pilla’ in 2022. Again I wish he will give a blockbuster song for this movie too. Cinema is passion for our producer Dr. Jagdish Babu Yalamanchili. Thanks to director Bommali for this amazing story.”